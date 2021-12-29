Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 116,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$11.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.