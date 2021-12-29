Observer Market Capitalization Reaches $23.67 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

