O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

OI opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. FMR LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

