Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.64. Nuvalent shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.