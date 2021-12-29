NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NOW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,887. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $958.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

