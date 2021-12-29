Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

