Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
NVS opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.