Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,105,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,690,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 970,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRT stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 7,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,565. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.