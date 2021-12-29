Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.98. 17,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $575.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $277.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

