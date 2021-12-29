Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 5,851 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

