Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 91,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,119. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

