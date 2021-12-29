Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 212,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

