Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,898. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.