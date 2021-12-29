Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,898. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $480.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $465.68 and its 200-day moving average is $449.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

