Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,127 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,793,000 after purchasing an additional 644,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,565. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

