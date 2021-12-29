Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,570 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

