NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 919,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 408,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

