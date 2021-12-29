Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

