Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.11. 421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.