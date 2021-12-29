Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $146.68 and last traded at $146.11. 421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 129,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.