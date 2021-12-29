Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.14

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $296.14 and last traded at $295.88, with a volume of 3081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

