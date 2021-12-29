Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 27,578 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

