Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 18,102 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

