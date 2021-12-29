Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 143.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,925,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

