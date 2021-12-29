Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.88.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $250.41 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

