Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 20,788 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.