Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,074 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $845.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

