Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,822 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $330.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

