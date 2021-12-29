Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 4.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09. 103,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,152,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,943,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,290,335. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,103,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nikola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nikola by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.