Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $158,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 71.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $523.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.86%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.