NFT Alley (ALLEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,875.00

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $73,463.24 and $35,875.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.11 or 0.07844919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.48 or 0.99995163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051561 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

