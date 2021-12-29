NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NextPlay Technologies stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

