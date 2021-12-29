Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.35. Nexters shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Get Nexters alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.