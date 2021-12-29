NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,738.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00921498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00260536 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

