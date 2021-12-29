Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NEXA opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.