New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,598 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,274 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

UNVR stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.