New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

