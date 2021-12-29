New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 219,369 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

