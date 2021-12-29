New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

UBSI stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

