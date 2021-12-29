New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,941 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $24,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

