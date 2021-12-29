New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 768,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

