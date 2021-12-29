New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 113 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teleflex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $330.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

