Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $6.80. Netlist shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 595,469 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

