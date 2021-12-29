NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $136.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTES. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,757. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 25.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 243.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after buying an additional 354,256 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 17.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 42.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

