Nerve Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.