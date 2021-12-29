Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 37790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

NTCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

