National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.88

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 407470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 341,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

