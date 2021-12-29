National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after buying an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NNN opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

