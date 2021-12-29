National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 110.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

NHI opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Health Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

