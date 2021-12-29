Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+50% vs. +33.5%) and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and the recent QuickChek acquisition are other positives in the Murphy USA story while a new $1 billion share buyback authorization underscores its sound financial position. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $198.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

