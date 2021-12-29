M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,415 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 681,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Gannett by 24.4% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 544,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.57. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.67 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.