M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,249 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 181,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

STNE opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

